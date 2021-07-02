PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Friday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of three children in a toy bomb blast at Tank district.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister expressed heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved family and prayed for high place in heaven for the departed souls.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government equally shares the grief of the bereaved family at this critical time.