CM grieves over Zafarwal incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of four people including children due to the detonation of an anti-tank mine in Zafarwal and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police.

The CM directed to investigate the incident from every aspect and directed to provide best treatment facilities to injured.

The chief minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of deceased.