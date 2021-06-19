UrduPoint.com
CM Hails Home Dept Performance, Jail Reforms

Sat 19th June 2021 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday appreciated the Home Department performance and jail reforms carried out by it.

He was talking to Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik and Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha, who met him here.

The chief secretary presented a souvenir/ shield to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on the 100th anniversary of establishment of the Home Department.

The CM said that the Punjab government had made far-reaching reforms in jails of the province aimed to safeguard the rights of prisoners. He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as ensured complete freedom to the Home Department. He said that multi-storey barracks were being constructed in seven jails of the province which had a capacity of 10,000 prisoners.

He said that reward and punishment were necessary to take any system forward.

The Prisoners Management Information System had been launched in 21 jails of Punjab. Courtrooms had also been set up in jails, he added. The scope of Baloch Levies had been extended to Rajanpur. Prisoners were also human being and they also had rights, said Usman Buzdar. In order to ensure basic human rights to the prisoners, the government was changing the rotten and obsolete prisons system.

The additional chief secretary home briefed the CM about performance of the Home Department and other important issues.

