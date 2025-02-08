Open Menu

CM Hails PML-N Leadership For Remarkable Achievements

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2025 | 08:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed gratitude and paid tribute to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on the first anniversary of the general elections.

In her message on Saturday, she praised the vision of Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the remarkable journey of progress and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. She commended the Prime Minister for achieving the impossible despite economic challenges and political instability.

Highlighting major economic achievements, the CM termed the increase in exports, the surge in remittances, and the decline in inflation as an “economic miracle.” She further emphasized that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit held in Pakistan was the most significant event of the decade, underscoring Pakistan’s growing economic and diplomatic stature.

CM Maryam Nawaz also noted that with a reduction in interest rates and the current account deficit, Pakistan’s economy is on an upward trajectory. She highlighted the pakistan stock exchange’s status as the fastest-growing revenue market in the region, asserting that economic growth and public prosperity have always been hallmarks of PML-N governance.

She stressed that economic improvements will directly benefit the underprivileged segments of society, bringing tangible relief to the people. She pointed out that Punjab remains the only province with a lower inflation rate in food and beverages, a testament to effective governance. She said that farmers and ordinary citizens can already feel the signs of upcoming progress and prosperity, reinforcing the government’s commitment to sustainable economic growth and social welfare.

