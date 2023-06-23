CM hails police operation amid harsh weather

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to the Katcha area of Rahim Yar Khan and heaped praise on police Jawans for bravely fighting hardened criminals in challenging circumstances.

Accompanying Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, Additional IG South Punjab Maqsood ul Hassan Rana, the CM visited the police post, dispensary and school in the Katcha area. CM gave away prizes to police Jawans, enjoyed a meal with them and later visited a historical and beautiful mosque in Bhong, Rahim Yar Khan.

Earlier upon arrival in Rahim Yar Khan along with IGP Punjab, CM was received by Additional IGP South Maqsood ul Hassan Rana, DPO Rizwan Omar Gondal, DC Ashfaq Ahmad Bhatti, and ASP Bhong circle Shahzaib Chachar.

CM said, he was well aware of the challenging situation in which police were performing duty in the Katcha area amid harsh weather conditions and added he was among them today to elevate their morale and acknowledge the bravery and determination with which they were fighting the criminals of the Katcha area.

Earlier, IGP Dr Usman Anwar gave a detailed briefing to the CM on the ongoing operation in the Katcha area.

During a visit to a school and dispensary in the Katcha area, CM distributed prizes among school children and extended financial assistance to people who visited the dispensary on the occasion.