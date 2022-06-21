CM Hamza Shehbaz Sharif orders regulation of hotel rents in Murree

CM Punjab also promoted safety measures during the meeting of ‘Dilkash Murree’ project.

The meeting of the 'Dilkash Murree' project was convened by Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, who ordered the regulation of hotel rates during the tourist season.

According to reports, the CM Punjab stated that rent regulation will benefit tourists visiting Murree during the peak tourist season.

The CM directed that the 'Dilkash Murree' project be implemented as soon as possible.

Hamza directed that the Tourism Police be trained to deal with emergency circumstances in order to improve their effectiveness.

He ordered that all incoming traffic to Murree be watched by CCTV cameras.

The CM also directed that a definitive plan be developed for a motorbike ambulance trial. In the event of an emergency, the Chief Executive ordered the creation of a fire safety plan.

He stated that in Murree, a new communication system will be installed, and that all departments would be involved. "In Murree, we want to introduce 20 motorcycle-based ambulances to give first-aid treatment in the event of an emergency," he stated.