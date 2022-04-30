UrduPoint.com

CM Hamza Shehbaz Visits Tareen Residence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2022 | 09:46 PM

CM Hamza Shehbaz visits Tareen residence

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif visited residence of Jehangir Tareen and inquired about his health

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif visited residence of Jehangir Tareen and inquired about his health.

Jehangir Tareen and his group members welcomed Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif and congratulated him for getting the portfolio of chief minister Punjab.

Hamza Shahbaz Sharif thanked Jehangir Tareen and his companions for their support.

He reiterated to move together to put the Punjab on the road towards progress and prosperity.

Hamza Shahbaz Sharif reiterated to promote the politics of patience and tolerance instead of victimization.

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari, Nauman Langrial, Saeed Akbar Nawani, Ataullah Tarar, Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, Ajmal Cheema, Sardar Awais Leghari, Ishaq Khakwani, Qasim Langah and others were present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Road Progress Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Babar Azam performs Umrah

Babar Azam performs Umrah

6 minutes ago
 PM terms meeting with Saudi Crown Prince as ‘gre ..

PM terms meeting with Saudi Crown Prince as ‘great’

16 minutes ago
 Govt utilizing available resources to remove load ..

Govt utilizing available resources to remove load shedding: Khurram Dastagir Kha ..

7 minutes ago
 Imran Khan announces anti-govt march in last week ..

Imran Khan announces anti-govt march in last week of May

20 minutes ago
 Tourism Police Force constituted in Murree

Tourism Police Force constituted in Murree

7 minutes ago
 People well aware PTI's leadership conspiracy: Hin ..

People well aware PTI's leadership conspiracy: Hina Parvaiz

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.