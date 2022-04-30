CM Hamza Shehbaz visits Tareen residence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif visited residence of Jehangir Tareen and inquired about his health

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif visited residence of Jehangir Tareen and inquired about his health.

Jehangir Tareen and his group members welcomed Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif and congratulated him for getting the portfolio of chief minister Punjab.

Hamza Shahbaz Sharif thanked Jehangir Tareen and his companions for their support.

He reiterated to move together to put the Punjab on the road towards progress and prosperity.

Hamza Shahbaz Sharif reiterated to promote the politics of patience and tolerance instead of victimization.

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari, Nauman Langrial, Saeed Akbar Nawani, Ataullah Tarar, Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, Ajmal Cheema, Sardar Awais Leghari, Ishaq Khakwani, Qasim Langah and others were present on this occasion.