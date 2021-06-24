CM hands over cheques to heirs of health workers

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Thursday distributed compensatory cheques among the heirs of health workers died while performing duty during coronavirus in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Thursday distributed compensatory cheques among the heirs of health workers died while performing duty during coronavirus in the province.

According to a report, a compensatory amount to the heirs of 14 health workers has been dispensed so far. Those who received the payment on Thursday included heirs of Musarrat Jabeen (nurse), Ashraf Gul (dispenser), Javed Ahmad (medical technician) and Muhammad Arif (class-4).

An amount of Rs 7 million each was handed over to heirs of the deceased medical staff.

At the occasion, the Chief Minister said services rendered by the health workers during the coronavirus situation was laudable adding,the front-line health workers saved the lives of others by not caring for their own lives.

The government, he said, kept the services of front-line health workers in high esteem and would never leave their heirs alone.