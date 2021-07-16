CM hands over key of new vehicles to LWMC

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar handed over a symbolic key of new vehicles to CEO Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Rafia Haider at his office on Friday.

The CM directed to execute a cleanliness plan to cleanse the city on Eid-ul-Adha, adding that the best arrangements should be ensured to remove animals waste from the city roads. He also announced to visit the monitoring control room set up for cleaning operations for Eid. Usman Buzdar emphasized that citizens' complaints should be resolved timely as an organized system had been devised to deal with cleanliness issues.

He said that the LWMC would be transformed as an operational company to the best perform, adding that it would handle Primary collection through its machinery. It had been decided to go into an agreement for secondary waste collection, he explained. The process for the procurement of 933 new vehicles had been started for primary collection and all the vehicles would belong to LWMC, he said.

Meanwhile, 6000 containers have been put at different places for the collection of solid waste. Similarly, a vigilance cell is also set up to overcome malpractices.

Provincial ministers Yasir Humayun, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Murad Raas, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Secretary LG&CD, commissioner Lahore, DG LDA, MD WASA, MD LWMC and others were also present.

The CM was told that the citizens could collect more than 1.5 million environment-friendly waste bags from 290 union councils and 18 model camps. Around 119 temporary collection points and 15 dumping points have also been set up for the timely disposal of animal waste. Similarly, limestone and phenyl will be used for cleansing the environment and citizens can lodge their complaints on social media accounts as well as dialling the helpline 1139.