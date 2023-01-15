UrduPoint.com

Published January 15, 2023

CM hands over Rs 20 million grant-in-aid cheques to Mandi Bahaiddin Bar Associations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :A delegation of Bar Associations from Mandi Bahauddin called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at CM's office here on Sunday.

CM handed over Rs 20 millions grant-in-aid cheques to all three Mandi Bahauddin Bar Associations. He awarded Rs 10 million grant-in-aid cheque to the President District Bar Association Mandi Bahauddin Zahoor Ahmad Gondal, Rs 5 million to the Secretary Tehsil Malakwal Bar Association and Advocate EhsanUllah Warraich received Rs 5 million grant-in-aid cheque from the CM on behalf of the President Tehsil Phalia Bar Association Sajid Mehmood Warraich.

The office-bearers of Mandi Bahauddin Bar Associations thanked CM Parvez Elahi for awarding them grant-in-aid cheques. Advocates and office-bearers of Bar Associations paid rich tributes to the chief minister and remarked that he always deemed to resolve the problems of lawyers community on priority basis.

Amir Saeed Rawn, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former Member Bar Council Munawar Iqbal Gondal, former President Mandi Bahauddin Bar Council Safdar Hayat Gondal, Advocate Asim Zahoor Gondal, Advocate Adil Hussain Ranjha, Advocate Mian Muhammad Talha and other personalities were also present on the occasion.

