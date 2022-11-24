CM hands over Rs 3 mln cheque to son of Tariq Teddi (late)

UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi met with Junaid Tariq, son of Tariq Teddi (late), and handed him over a cheque worth Rs 3 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi met with Junaid Tariq, son of Tariq Teddi (late), and handed him over a cheque worth Rs 3 million.

The CM announced to give Junaid Tariq an employment at CMO right from today.

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi announced to establish a trust for the welfare of deserving and destitute artists. The special trust for the artists will be established with a fund of Rs.1 billion initially and a formal legislation will be made for establishing a special trust for the artists in this regard. A board of Trustee has been constituted to ascertain the mode of disbursement of relief fund which will be headed by the Chief Minister. Secretary Information will be the Secretary of the Board of Trustee, Qavi Khan, Syed Noor, Sohail Ahmed, Nauman Ijaz, Javed Sheikh, Iftikhar Thakur, Qaisar Piya, Samina Ahmed, Fayyaz-ul- Hassan Chohan and Thakur Lahori will be its members.

The Chief Minister enhanced the monthly assistance of the artists from Rs.5000 to Rs.25000.

The artists meeting with the CM expressed their profound felicity and thanked him.

CM Parvez Elahi consoled Junaid Tariq, son of late Tariq Teddi, and expressed his affection by embracing him. The Chief Minister offered Fateha for the departed soul.

CM Parvez Elahi stated, "We deem our responsibility to look after family members of the artists. Providing assistance to the artists is not a favour to anyone as it is our collective responsibility." He lauded Tariq Teddi late for holding a distinctive place among his contemporaries.

Junaid Tariq, son of Tariq Teddi late, thanked the CM and acknowledged that CM Parvez Elahi is a kind-hearted person having tender feelings for the poor.

Provincial Minister for Culture Malik Taimoor Masood, Chairman Film Censor Board Gul Zaman, Iftikhar Thakur, Rubi Anaum, Azhar Butt, senior journalist Marwa Ansar, Thakur Lahori met with CM Punjab. Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Press Secretary to CM Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhry, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Asad Ullah Khan and Secretary Information Asif Bilal Lodhi were present on the occasion.

