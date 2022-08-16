CM hands over vehicles, equipment to Rescue 1122

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi handed over 17 modern vehicles, equipment and machinery to DG Rescue 1122 for handling emergencies, rescue and relief operations at a ceremony held at his office on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi handed over 17 modern vehicles, equipment and machinery to DG Rescue 1122 for handling emergencies, rescue and relief operations at a ceremony held at his office on Tuesday.

As many as 9 water rescue units, 2 skylift vehicles, 6 earthquake and disaster search rescue vans, 36 hydraulic combi tools, 36 self-contained breathing apparatus, 36 hydraulic concrete chain-saw, 6 life locators, 6 pneumatic lifting bags, 6 chipping hammers, 6 acoustic listening devices and 6 fibre optic cameras with communication devices were handed over to DG Rescue 1122.

Talking on the occasion, Chief Minister Parvez Elahi said that Rescue 1122 has been equipped with modern vehicles, equipment and machinery to deal with untoward situations. Today, it has achieved another milestone as Rescue 1122 has demonstrated its professional capabilities.

In case of floods, earthquakes or any other emergencies, the Rescue 1122 staff is the first to arrive, he said.

Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal, IG Faisal Shahkar, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, SMBR, DG Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer, secretary information, DG PDMA and others were present.