CM Has Approved Rs 520m To Fortify Border & River Check-posts: IGP
Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar has said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved Rs. 520 million to strengthen the border and river check-posts in various districts.
Addressing a video-link meeting on Thursday, he said the Punjab Police, Punjab Highway Police (PHP), and river check-posts, established in the provincial border areas, were being fortified. The meeting discussed the upgrade of provincial border check-posts and provision of modern resources.
The IGP said the border posts had been equipped with night vision cameras, bulletproof vests, helmets, and modern weapons, along with all necessary logistics. The morale of the personnel stationed at these posts is high, and resources and facilities are being further increased.
He remarked that the Punjab police's border posts are a strong defence against terrorism, smuggling, and criminal elements. The brave officers stationed at these posts are always ready and will continue to thwart the plans of terrorists and anti-social elements.
DIG Operations Waqas Nazir, DIG Special Protection Unit Muntazir Mehdi, and SSP Usman Bajwa were present at the meeting. DPO Attock Dr. Sardar Ghias Gul Khan and DPO Mianwali Akhtar Farooq participated via video link, along with the in-charges and staff of Chashma Check Post in Mianwali and Makhad Check Post in Attock. Both DPOs briefed on the professional matters and challenges faced at their respective border posts.
