CM has devised effective monitoring system for good governance: SACM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Hasaan Khawar said on Thursday that CM Usman Bazdar had devised an effective monitoring system to ensure good governance in the province.

He said that as per details, the Punjab CM expressed displeasure over unsatisfactory performance of the chief executive officers (CEOs) of the Lahore Parking Company, Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development board, Lahore Transport Company, Faisalabad Parking Company, managing directors of Punjab Khal Panchayat Authority, MD Punjab Agriculture Marketing Regulatory Authority, Punjab Mass Transit Authority, director general of Dera Ghazi Khan Development Authority, secretary Punjab Local Government Board, Director General Bahawalpur Development Authority, Chairman Punjab Halal Development Agency, DG Punjab Skill Development Authority.

Hasaan Khawar said that the CM had praised the performance of CEO Infrastructure Development Authority, DG Lahore Development Authority, DG Walled City of Lahore Authority, CEO Punjab Model Bazaar Management Company, Project Director Punjab Skills Development Fund, CEO Punjab Cattle Market Management Company and CEO Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power (Pvt) Ltd.

Special Assistant said that the purpose of commendation for good performance was to encourage hard working officers and calling to account on unsatisfactory performance was a prerequisite for good governance.