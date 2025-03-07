CM Has Doubled Journalist Support Fund To Rs 100m: Azma
Published March 07, 2025
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has doubled the journalist support fund from Rs. 50 million to Rs. 100 million.
Additionally, funds have been approved to support the wedding of 23 journalists’ daughters and provide medical treatment to 63 journalists.
Azma Bukhari said that CM Maryam Nawaz is committed to protecting the rights of the journalist community and the issuance of the Himmat Card and Health Card would be completed soon to provide further facilities to journalists. The information minister reaffirmed that the Punjab government considered solving journalists' problems as its top priority.
A key meeting regarding the journalist support fund was held under the chairmanship of Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari. During the meeting, approval was granted for support funds for 85 journalists, while applications that could not be accommodated due to a shortage of funds would be included in the next quarter.
The meeting was attended by Additional Information Secretary Muhammad Nawaz Gondal, Deputy Secretary Finance Rafia Qayyum, DGPR Ghulam Saghir Shahid, President of Lahore Press Club Arshad Ansari, and other senior officials.
