CM has one twitter account: Chohan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Spokesman to CM Punjab Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chohan has clarified that Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has only one twitter account and made it clear that legal action would be taken against the person managing a fake account of CM Parvez Elahi.

"We strongly condemn the spreading of baseless and fabricated news through this fake account and a formal application is being forwarded to FIA's cyber crime wing besides approaching Twitter management," he added.