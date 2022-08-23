UrduPoint.com

CM Has One Twitter Account: Chohan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2022 | 12:00 AM

CM has one twitter account: Chohan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Spokesman to CM Punjab Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chohan has clarified that Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has only one twitter account and made it clear that legal action would be taken against the person managing a fake account of CM Parvez Elahi.

"We strongly condemn the spreading of baseless and fabricated news through this fake account and a formal application is being forwarded to FIA's cyber crime wing besides approaching Twitter management," he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Twitter Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency

Recent Stories

Parkland School Shooter's Defense Team Begins Argu ..

Parkland School Shooter's Defense Team Begins Arguments in Death Penalty Trial

5 minutes ago
 France Declares Drought Emergency in 78 Department ..

France Declares Drought Emergency in 78 Departments

7 minutes ago
 Child Protection and Welfare Bureau reunites missi ..

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau reunites missing child with parents

26 minutes ago
 Chief Minister has one twitter account: Fayyaz-ul- ..

Chief Minister has one twitter account: Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chohan

26 minutes ago
 Senate Body on Interior deferred three bills

Senate Body on Interior deferred three bills

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on hot ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on hotel in Mogadishu: FO Spokespers ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.