QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Thursday said the role of teachers is important in creating an educated society.

“The government will take every possible step in solving the problems and difficulties of teachers,” the CM said in his message issued on the eve of International Teachers' Day.

He said the government is well cognizant of the importance of education as it is playing a pivotal role in the development and prosperity of nations.

About government measures, the CM noted that efforts are afoot to improve facilities in educational institutions across the province.

The government will provide resources for the improvement of the education sector.

Highlighting the role of teachers, he emphasized that teachers play an important role in the development of society. The CM urged teachers to focus on providing quality education to the children.

The future of our children is in the hands of the teachers, he maintained.

