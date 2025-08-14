Open Menu

CM Hoists Flag At KCCI’s Restored Heritage Building, Calls For United Effort To Strengthen Economy

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 01:04 AM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday visited the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) to participate in the 78th Independence Day celebrations, themed “Ma’arka-e-Haq”

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday visited the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) to participate in the 78th Independence Day celebrations, themed "Ma'arka-e-Haq".

The CM hoisted the national flag atop the KCCI’s newly restored heritage building, terming it a symbol of the city’s commercial legacy and economic heartbeat. He lauded the chamber for preserving the building’s original architecture and congratulated its leadership for their dedication and craftsmanship.

Paying tribute to late Siraj Qasim Teli, the CM said he devoted his life to promoting industry, protecting traders’ rights, and strengthening the economy. “KCCI and the trader community are living examples of Ma’arka-e-Haq, keeping the economic wheel moving despite all odds,” he remarked.

Murad Shah reaffirmed the Sindh government’s commitment to business-friendly policies under the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and stressed that a strong economy is essential for a strong Pakistan. “We must work together for the province’s prosperity,” he said, emphasizing the need for both agricultural and industrial growth.

Highlighting recent developments, the CM announced that surrounding buildings of the KCCI would also be repaired. He noted that the KMC has already rehabilitated all adjoining roads of Jodia Bazaar. He also vowed to speed up the long-delayed K-IV water project.

The CM recalled Pakistan’s historic military victory over India, saying the armed forces had proven the nation’s resolve to protect its motherland. He concluded the ceremony by cutting the Independence Day cake and extending warm greetings to all Pakistanis.

