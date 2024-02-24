CM Holds Farewell Meeting With Beat Reporters
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2024 | 09:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi held a farewell meeting with the beat reporters, here on Saturday.
The beat reporters profoundly lauded the services of CM Mohsin Naqvi. They thanked the CM on the launching of a RUDA housing scheme.
Mohsin Naqvi stated that he prays for the success of Maryam Nawaz Sharif. “I am convinced that Maryam Nawaz Sharif as a Chief Minister will perform better than myself” he said. Comparing the caretaker government with any political government is inappropriate. “I would always feel the remorse for being unable to do anything substantial for the elimination of encroachments and for the education sector”, he added.
The CM said “We are leaving behind a surplus budget amounting to Rs. 900 billion besides the regular budget in Punjab. We have paid off debt worth Rs. 600 billion for the purchase of wheat which remained pending for many years in Punjab”.
Mohsin Naqvi informed that upgradation of more than 104 hospitals and construction as well as repair of more than 130 roads has been undertaken during our caretaker tenure. “I have to return back to the media community after the Chief Ministership” he said. There was a great desire to undertake substantive work for the media friends, he added.
Mohsin Naqvi stated that his team attained the stipulated targets with a great amount of courage, determination and day and night hard work.
The beat reporters while paying tributes to the CM stated that Mohsin Naqvi elevated the pride of the journalists community by working day and night with devotion and diligence as a Chief Minister. Mohsin Naqvi and Amir Mir made their utmost strives to grant rights to the journalists community. Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir, Secretary Information Daniyal Saleem Gillani, DGPR and officials concerned were also present on the occasion.
