UrduPoint.com

CM Holds Meetings With Parliamentarians, Party Workers

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2022 | 10:04 PM

CM holds meetings with parliamentarians, party workers

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif held meetings with parliamentarians and party workers to discuss the political situation and development projects during his visit to Pakpattan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif held meetings with parliamentarians and party workers to discuss the political situation and development projects during his visit to Pakpattan.

He assured that the problems of Pakpattan and adjoining areas would be resolved as emergent steps were being initiated to provide relief to the masses.

He said that only competent officers would be posted on merit.

MPAs Kh. Salman Rafique, Kh. Imran Nazir, Majid Zahoor, senior politician Ata Manika, Imran Goraya and party workers were also present.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Visit Pakpattan Imran Nazir Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court extends stay against possible ..

Islamabad High Court extends stay against possible arrest of Chaudhry Fawad Huss ..

1 minute ago
 US Starts 2-Week Howitzers Maintenance Course to T ..

US Starts 2-Week Howitzers Maintenance Course to Train Ukrainians - Pentagon Off ..

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif visits Hazrat ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif visits Hazrat Baba Fareed-ud-Din Ganj Shakar ..

1 minute ago
 Torture victim and family demands arrest of main a ..

Torture victim and family demands arrest of main accused

1 minute ago
 Water level at Kotri Barrage continues to remain v ..

Water level at Kotri Barrage continues to remain very low

5 minutes ago
 Dr. Sanniya bags gold medal for securing highest m ..

Dr. Sanniya bags gold medal for securing highest marks in FCPS

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.