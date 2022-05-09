CM holds meetings with parliamentarians, party workers

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif held meetings with parliamentarians and party workers to discuss the political situation and development projects during his visit to Pakpattan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif held meetings with parliamentarians and party workers to discuss the political situation and development projects during his visit to Pakpattan.

He assured that the problems of Pakpattan and adjoining areas would be resolved as emergent steps were being initiated to provide relief to the masses.

He said that only competent officers would be posted on merit.

MPAs Kh. Salman Rafique, Kh. Imran Nazir, Majid Zahoor, senior politician Ata Manika, Imran Goraya and party workers were also present.