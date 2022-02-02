CM holds open court in DG Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar held an open court at circuit house DG Khan in which a good number of people including women apprised him about their problems

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar held an open court at circuit house DG Khan in which a good number of people including women apprised him about their problems.

The CM issued on the spot orders to the officials concerned and said that he would continue to listen the public problems, says a news release issued here on Wednesday.

Usman Buzdar said that peoples' problems would be resolved and no hurdle would be tolerated in the solution of problems.

The officers should keep their doors open to the public and every effort should bemade to resolve their problems, he added.