UrduPoint.com

CM Holds Open Court In DG Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2022 | 08:22 PM

CM holds open court in DG Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar held an open court at circuit house DG Khan in which a good number of people including women apprised him about their problems

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar held an open court at circuit house DG Khan in which a good number of people including women apprised him about their problems.

The CM issued on the spot orders to the officials concerned and said that he would continue to listen the public problems, says a news release issued here on Wednesday.

Usman Buzdar said that peoples' problems would be resolved and no hurdle would be tolerated in the solution of problems.

The officers should keep their doors open to the public and every effort should bemade to resolve their problems, he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Women Court Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

German Foreign Minister Doubts Effectiveness of Co ..

German Foreign Minister Doubts Effectiveness of Continuing Mission in Mali

31 seconds ago
 Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

33 seconds ago
 Chief Minister inspects cardiology institute proje ..

Chief Minister inspects cardiology institute project in DG Khan

34 seconds ago
 Need stressed for pacing up registration process o ..

Need stressed for pacing up registration process of home-based workers

35 seconds ago
 Sardar Qayyum announces to build modern hospital i ..

Sardar Qayyum announces to build modern hospital in AJK

37 seconds ago
 Efforts underway to keep the district clean; RWMC

Efforts underway to keep the district clean; RWMC

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>