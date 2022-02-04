CM holds open courts to listen public problems

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar held an open court at Tunsa Sharif in which a good number of people including women apprised him about their problems.

The CM issued on the spot orders to the officials concerned and said that he would continue to listen the public problems, says a news release issued here on Friday.

Thousands of people attended the open court. Women and differently-abled persons also briefed the chief minister about their problems. He directed the officials concerned to take action on the applications and submit a report.

Usman Buzdar assured them that their problems would be resolved without delay and announced that he would also take feedback about the pace of disposal of applications. "My team and I work day and night for the welfare of the people" he said. The chief minister said that the people of the remote areas were heard for the first time, adding that nothing was more important than the solution to the problems of the people.

"I am going everywhere so that I can solve the problems on the spot," he said. Delays in resolving the issues were not tolerated at all, he warned.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Hasaan Khawar, MPAs Kh Dawood Sulemani, Ashraf Rind and others were also present.

Meanwhile, the chief minister held an open court in the Barthi area of Koh-e-Suleman and listened to the problems of the locals. He received applications and issued instructions to resolve them.

Usman Buzdar said that record development funds were given for the development of deprived areas including Koh-i-Suleman. The backward areas have not been given their due rights in the past, he added. Now, every backward area was equally engaged in the journey of development, he said and reiterated his resolve to complete the development projects within the stipulated time.