CM honors position holders of all education boards

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) For the first time in history, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif invited all position holder students of all 09 education Boards of Punjab to Chief Minister Office, along with their parents and teachers.

A grand and dignified ceremony was held in the Chief Minister's Office in their honor on Tuesday. They were awarded with cash prizes, medals and certificates.