CM Honours Her Commitment To A Family In Bahawalpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2024 | 09:41 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif fulfilled her promise made to a family of Chak 6 in Bahawalpur, as the young boy Muhammad Usman got a bicycle, the innocent Fajar received a scootie and the elderly lady Noor Bibi was presented Rs 100,000.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, MPA Mian Shoaib Owaisi and DC Zaheer Anwar Jappa reached Chak 6/B-C with a bicycle, a scootie and Rs 100,000, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.

The little boy Mohammad Usman had desired for a bicycle and the innocent Fajar had requested the CM for a scootie during her recent visit to their village to inspect the operations of a Field Hospital there.

Mohammad Usman is a student of class 9 in Chak 6/B-C, and younger Fajar is a student of class 7.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz herself took the elderly lady Noor Bibi to the field hospital and got her checked-up. Noor Bibi expressed the need for financial assistance to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif during her visit there.

