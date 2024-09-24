CM Hosts Online Open Forum On Facebook
Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2024 | 03:10 PM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan hosted an online open forum on Facebook, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Muhammad Arif Khan here on Tuesday.
The forum addressed public grievances, reviewed progress on various projects and issued directives for swift action on some of the applications.
Key topics included the Akhtar Awam Ka app, district administration issues and a crackdown on drug dealers. At the forum citizens were urged to report information about drug dealers in their respective areas, with confidentiality assured.
