CM House bans plastic bottles, introduces glass jugs for environmental sustainability

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has raised the bar for environmental accountability by prohibiting disposable plastic water bottles in all government offices, beginning with the CM House.

The initiative aimed at cutting plastic waste and bolstering sustainability, was enacted immediately after a notification on August 16, the CM said.

To support this mission, Murad Shah instructed his secretariat to substitute all plastic water bottles with glass jugs during meetings at the CM House. Footage from Sunday showed glass jugs and cups on the meeting tables, showcasing the government’s effort to minimize plastic waste.

The CM emphasised the importance of this change during a meeting, directing participants to follow suit by eliminating plastic bottles and other disposable plastic items from their offices and public spaces.

He advocated for the use of sustainable alternatives, such as glass and biodegradable materials, to help protect the environment and improve public health.

“Our drains, rivers, ponds, and seas are being choked by plastic waste, which is endangering marine life and polluting our environment,” said Mr Shah. “We, as a nation, must adopt environmentally friendly practices to safeguard our natural resources and ensure a cleaner, healthier future.”

In addition to banning plastic bottles, CM Murad Ali Shah promised further actions to fight environmental degradation. He detailed plans to tackle air pollution throughout the province, showing his administration's commitment to comprehensive environmental reform.

"This initiative is just the start," CM Shah stated. "We are determined to take significant steps to control air pollution and improve our overall environmental quality."

The introduction of glass jugs at the CM House is a symbolic but important move towards a greener Sindh, setting a precedent for other government institutions and the public to combat plastic pollution.