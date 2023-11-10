CM, IG pin promotion badges on five police officers

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) A ceremony was held at the Chief Minister's Office here on Friday to pin promotion badges on police officers promoted as superintendent of police (SP).

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Usman Anwar pinned the promotion badges on newly promoted five assistant superintendents of police.

Among the officers promoted to the position of SP were Salman Zafar, Taimoor Khan, Bushra Nisar, Sidra Khan and Munazza Karamat.

The chief minister felicitated the officers and said that promotion was the right of police officers which had been given to them. He said that the promoted officers were expected to serve the people and hoped that they would utilize their capabilities for the purpose.

Additional IG Special Branch, Capital City Police officer Lahore and other police officers attended the ceremony, besides families of the promoted officers.