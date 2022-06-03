UrduPoint.com

CM Imposes 35% Cut On Official Expenditures Of Petroleum

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2022 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Friday directed to reduce the petroleum expenditure of all the provincial government departments, institutions and organizations by levying a 35 percent cut in POL expenses with immediate effect.

A notification to this effect said the measure will enable the provincial government to sustain the financial pressure in the wake of hike in prices of petroleum products.

The notification added that a monitoring mechanism may also be put in place for the observance of the directives of the Chief Minister.

