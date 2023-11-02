CM inaugurate first Institute of Mental Health Sciences in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The Caretaker Chief Minister, Azam Khan, inaugurated the first Institute of Mental Health Sciences in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

The establishment of the institute has incurred a total cost of 2.52 billion rupees, making it the first of its kind and unique in the province.

The institute will feature an emergency unit, OPD, ICU, psychiatric unit, family counseling, and a rehabilitation center, among other facilities. Initially, the institute has started offering OPD services, with the implementation of other services to be carried out in stages.

As the guest of honor, the Chief Minister addressed the inaugural ceremony and emphasized that the establishment of the Institute of Mental Health Sciences in Peshawar is a significant milestone. He stressed that the establishment of this institution was a pressing need and that this state-of-the-art institute will provide facilities for the treatment of mental illnesses and all services related to mental health.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that the facility will offer treatment and rehabilitation services for individuals struggling with substance abuse. Additionally, he mentioned that a separate board will be established to ensure the efficient management of the institute.

He expressed concern about the growing global prevalence of mental illnesses and noted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with the entire country, faces this challenge.

The Chief Minister stated that the establishment of the Institute of Mental Health serves as a gift to individuals afflicted with mental illnesses. Furthermore, he revealed that various courses related to mental health sciences will be offered at the institute.