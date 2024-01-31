Open Menu

CM Inaugurates 33-km Long Dual Road From Lahore To Kasur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2024 | 09:19 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday inaugurated the restoration project of 33-km long dual road from Lahore to Kasur.

The construction, repair and restoration work of the 33-km long road stretching from Gajju Matta up to Kasur has been completed in a record period.

Mohsin Naqvi apprised that extension has also been carried out besides undertaking construction and repair of the Gajju Matta-Kasur road.

Rs.250 million has been saved through transparent tendering process, he added.

A dual road has been constructed on both sides of the Gajju Matta-Kasur road, he said. Traffic flow would be significantly improved with the construction of a road from Gajju Matta up to Kasur, he asserted.

Secretary Communication & Works gave a briefing about the project.

Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Bilal Afzal, Commissioner Lahore, Secretary C&W and other officials concerned were present.

