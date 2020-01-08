CM inaugurates 43km road, other projects in Khyber

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mehmood Khan on Wednesday visited tribal district Khyber where he inaugurated reconstruction of Bara-Mastak Road.

The 43 kilometer-long road from Bara to Mastak would be reconstructed with an estimated cost of rs 1.6 billion which was a long-standing demand of tribal people.

The project would be completed within two years of time that would lessen the time consumption from four to two hours and provide a stress-free travelling facility to people.

The Chief Minister during his visit also inaugurated construction work on Resuce-1122 building in Jamrud and Bara tehsils of Khyber district.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated people facilitation center in Bara tehsil that would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 19 million.