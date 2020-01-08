UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Inaugurates 43km Road, Other Projects In Khyber

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 03:30 PM

CM inaugurates 43km road, other projects in Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mehmood Khan on Wednesday visited tribal district Khyber where he inaugurated reconstruction of Bara-Mastak Road.

The 43 kilometer-long road from Bara to Mastak would be reconstructed with an estimated cost of rs 1.6 billion which was a long-standing demand of tribal people.

The project would be completed within two years of time that would lessen the time consumption from four to two hours and provide a stress-free travelling facility to people.

The Chief Minister during his visit also inaugurated construction work on Resuce-1122 building in Jamrud and Bara tehsils of Khyber district.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated people facilitation center in Bara tehsil that would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 19 million.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Road Jamrud From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

President appoints new judges to Courts of First I ..

50 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $69.62 a barrel T ..

1 hour ago

Exhibition on Ugandan culture to open in NYU Abu D ..

2 hours ago

Public Opinion split regarding punishment of lawye ..

2 hours ago

UAE royal family allowed to hunt Houbara Bustard

3 hours ago

Iran’s Foreign Minister says they launched missi ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.