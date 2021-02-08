UrduPoint.com
CM Inaugurates Almonry At Hazrat Syed Ahmed Sultan Shrine

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

CM inaugurates almonry at Hazrat Syed Ahmed Sultan shrine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday formally inaugurated the almonry at the shrine of Hazrat Syed Ahmad Sultan Sakhi Sarwar in Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan.

According to handout issued here, the CM expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made in almonry.

The chief minister said that serving the devotees was a matter of pride, adding that the scope of almonry was being extended to other cities of Punjab as caring the poor was a great virtue.

He mentioned that former rulers did nothing for the welfare of the deprived segment of the society.

The destitute strata deserve attention of the society, he added.

Feeding poor was a Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), he said.

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, Advisor Hanif Patafi, MPA Sardar Ahmad Ali Dareshek, Commissioner DG Khan, Deputy Commissioner, RPO and other officials were also present on the occasion.

