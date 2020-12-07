UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Inaugurates Annual Chrysanthemum Show In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

CM inaugurates annual chrysanthemum show in Lahore

LAHORE, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the annual chrysanthemum show at Jillani Park on Monday and appreciated the work done by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA).

Housing Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Adviser Muhammad Asif, Chairman PHA Syed Yasir Gillani and DG PHA Jawad Ahmed were also present.

Talking to the media, the CM said the limited gathering was allowed under corona standard operating procedures (SOPs), adding that illegal meetings could not be allowed in any case. The exhibition had also been allowed under the SOPs and the visitors were allowed to enter the park while observing the conditions, he said. No gatherings were held due to the second corona wave anywhere in the world and every country was taking steps to remain safe from this virus, he stressed.

On the other side, the CM regretted that political meetings were being held by the opposition parties despite increase in the number of corona cases. He said maintained that such activities should be avoided which could result in the spread of the virus. He advised the opposition to stop playing with the lives of people. Allowing illegal gathering would be an unlawful step and the government would not allow unlawful activities in any case because the safety of people was most important for the government, he said. "What message you were giving by holding a political gathering," he asked. The opposition should avoid it as legal action would be initiated over unlawful activities, he waned.

Related Topics

Chief Minister World Punjab Media From Government Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police and ADDA launch AI system for aut ..

38 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Participates in the Seventh ..

1 hour ago

Man beaten by Maryam Nawaz’s guards for touching ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs displays eight advanced technologica ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Free Zone introduces new packages for IT com ..

2 hours ago

The most favorite areas of PM in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.