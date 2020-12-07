CM inaugurates annual chrysanthemum show in Lahore

LAHORE, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the annual chrysanthemum show at Jillani Park on Monday and appreciated the work done by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA).

Housing Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Adviser Muhammad Asif, Chairman PHA Syed Yasir Gillani and DG PHA Jawad Ahmed were also present.

Talking to the media, the CM said the limited gathering was allowed under corona standard operating procedures (SOPs), adding that illegal meetings could not be allowed in any case. The exhibition had also been allowed under the SOPs and the visitors were allowed to enter the park while observing the conditions, he said. No gatherings were held due to the second corona wave anywhere in the world and every country was taking steps to remain safe from this virus, he stressed.

On the other side, the CM regretted that political meetings were being held by the opposition parties despite increase in the number of corona cases. He said maintained that such activities should be avoided which could result in the spread of the virus. He advised the opposition to stop playing with the lives of people. Allowing illegal gathering would be an unlawful step and the government would not allow unlawful activities in any case because the safety of people was most important for the government, he said. "What message you were giving by holding a political gathering," he asked. The opposition should avoid it as legal action would be initiated over unlawful activities, he waned.