CM Inaugurates Anti-polio Drive

Sumaira FH 24 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

CM inaugurates anti-polio drive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the provincial anti-polio drive at his office by administering anti-polio drops to children.

A squad of 120,000 polio workers will administer drops to 20 million children under five years of age in 36 districts during the five-day campaign, starting from March 29.

The CM said a 100 per cent vaccination target would be achieved to completely overcome polio. Anti-corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) should also be followed by polio workers, he said.

The DCs and ACs should work hard to achieve the targets and children from other provinces should also be administered the vaccine, he added and asked the parliamentarians to play their role as the government was striving to make Punjab a polio-free province.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid also administered anti-polio drops to children.

