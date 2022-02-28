UrduPoint.com

CM Inaugurates Anti-polio Drive

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2022 | 05:50 PM

CM inaugurates anti-polio drive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the 5-day anti-polio drive by administering vaccine doses to children, here on Monday.

School education Minister Murad Raas, SACM Hasaan Khawar and Information Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar also administered anti-polio drops to the children.

Two days are reserved for under five years children who remain deprived of the vaccine.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said that 22 million children would be administered anti-polio vaccine by 150,000 workers who had not only been trained about anti-corona SOPs but also given PPEs for personal safety.

It is satisfying that no polio case had been reported during the last 14 months which was a valid proof of strenuous government efforts in this regard, he said. Similarly, all environmental samples had been reported free from polio virus during the last seven months in Punjab, he added.

However, the CM stressed that continuous efforts were needed to make Pakistan polio free and termed anti-polio workers as heroes who go door to door to ensure that no child was left behind.

The CM further directed to administer anti-polio vaccine to children coming fromother provinces and added that precautionary measures would be fully followedfor anti-polio workers.

