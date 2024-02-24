CM inaugurates apartments for police personnel

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the police apartments near Bhubtian here on Saturday.

Another project being postponed for the last 10 years has been completed. The police personnel have been allotted 90 flats.

The CM visited the police apartments and inspected their construction work while IG Police gave a briefing to the CM regarding their construction work.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the CM stated that this project had been halted for a long period of time which has now been completed by caretaker government.

He added the police force should take pride in their IG Police Doctor Usman Anwar as he has undertaken mega projects for the welfare of the Punjab police. The Punjab government undertook a lot of initiatives for the police welfare and strived to the utmost to resolve their residential issues, he added. Chief Secretary, IG Police, Secretary Communication & Works, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO and officials concerned were present.