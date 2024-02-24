CM Inaugurates Apartments For Police Personnel
Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the police apartments near Bhubtian here on Saturday.
Another project being postponed for the last 10 years has been completed. The police personnel have been allotted 90 flats.
The CM visited the police apartments and inspected their construction work while IG Police gave a briefing to the CM regarding their construction work.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the CM stated that this project had been halted for a long period of time which has now been completed by caretaker government.
He added the police force should take pride in their IG Police Doctor Usman Anwar as he has undertaken mega projects for the welfare of the Punjab police. The Punjab government undertook a lot of initiatives for the police welfare and strived to the utmost to resolve their residential issues, he added. Chief Secretary, IG Police, Secretary Communication & Works, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO and officials concerned were present.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Kings opt to bowl first against Qalandars
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America
Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise
Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing
Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields
Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP allocates KP, NA women's seats to parties based on election results31 seconds ago
-
Asad Manzoor elected LHCBA president10 minutes ago
-
2 die, others injured in Layyan rivals clash10 minutes ago
-
Minor housemaid killed, accused arrested10 minutes ago
-
Projecting Mughal era Sethi House through digital media imperative to bolster tourism10 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews finishing work at SIMS Diagnostic & Collection Center10 minutes ago
-
Man held with liquor10 minutes ago
-
Hajj pilgrims to be provided with best facilities: Aneeq Ahmed10 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates upgraded Safari zoo10 minutes ago
-
CM admires PSCA for launching Safe City projects in other cities10 minutes ago
-
PR DS Lahore conducts comprehensive inspection of Lahore-Shorkot section10 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclists killed as passenger van collides in Haripur11 minutes ago