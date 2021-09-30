UrduPoint.com

CM Inaugurates Automation System At Cardiology Institute

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 07:25 PM

CM inaugurates automation system at cardiology institute

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the automation system at the Rehmat-ul-Lil Alameen Institute of Cardiology of Social Security Hospital, where patients will not be required to bring their medical reports or documents because of its being the first paperless government hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the automation system at the Rehmat-ul-Lil Alameen Institute of Cardiology of Social Security Hospital, where patients will not be required to bring their medical reports or documents because of its being the first paperless government hospital.

The CM appreciated the automation system at the hospital and announced replicating it in other hospitals across the province gradually. The mazdur card could be used for different purposes including treatment at the PESSI managed hospitals, government and private medical institutes on the panel, he added.

Provincial Ministers Ansar Majeed Niazi, Raja Yasir, Mian Aslam Iqbal, labour secretary, BoP president, Chairman Punjab Social Healthcare Company Khwaja Jalaluddin Roomi, commissioner and others were also present.

The labourers would also be given discounts through mazdur card, he said and added that workers' welfare was a priority and the government was striving for welfare of the impecunious strata.

The labourers play important role in development process of the country and provision of facilities was their right, added the CM.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Company Government Labour Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Partly cloudy weather forecast

Partly cloudy weather forecast

3 minutes ago
 Broad based Pak-US relationship vital for furtheri ..

Broad based Pak-US relationship vital for furthering bilateral interests: Envoy

3 minutes ago
 Survey initiated to bring immovable property into ..

Survey initiated to bring immovable property into tax net: Mian Khaliq Ur Rehma ..

3 minutes ago
 West Brom fan jailed for racially abusing Sawyers

West Brom fan jailed for racially abusing Sawyers

3 minutes ago
 Webinar accuses India of criminalizing freedom of ..

Webinar accuses India of criminalizing freedom of expression in IIOJK

7 minutes ago
 Erdogan Intends to Meet With Biden at Upcoming Int ..

Erdogan Intends to Meet With Biden at Upcoming International Summits in Rome, Gl ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.