CM inaugurates automation system at cardiology institute

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the automation system at the Rehmat-ul-Lil Alameen Institute of Cardiology of Social Security Hospital, where patients will not be required to bring their medical reports or documents because of its being the first paperless government hospital.

The CM appreciated the automation system at the hospital and announced replicating it in other hospitals across the province gradually. The mazdur card could be used for different purposes including treatment at the PESSI managed hospitals, government and private medical institutes on the panel, he added.

Provincial Ministers Ansar Majeed Niazi, Raja Yasir, Mian Aslam Iqbal, labour secretary, BoP president, Chairman Punjab Social Healthcare Company Khwaja Jalaluddin Roomi, commissioner and others were also present.

The labourers would also be given discounts through mazdur card, he said and added that workers' welfare was a priority and the government was striving for welfare of the impecunious strata.

The labourers play important role in development process of the country and provision of facilities was their right, added the CM.