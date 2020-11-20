CM inaugurates Bab-e-Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated Bab-e-Lahore at Thokar Niaz Beg on Friday.

Provincial Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, MPAs Sadia Sohail Rana and Nazir Chohan, Vice Chairman LDA Sh Muhammad Imran, DG LDA Ahmad Aziz Tarrar, Addl DG Farqaleet Mir, Chief Engineer LDA Abdul Razaq Chohan and governing body member Aamer Riaz Qureshi were also present.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said the welcome gate would leave a lasting impression on visitors.

Thokar Niaz Beg junction had been redone and green areas were developed along the canal by adding street lights, palisade fencing and decorative lights.

'Darood Shareef' was also inscribed with steelwork on both sides of 130-feet wide and 60-feet high Bab-e-Lahore gate.

It was a new identity of the provincial capital which withstood the ravages of the past rulers, he said and announced to embellish other entry and exit points as well.

The CM was also briefed about the salient features of the project.