CM Inaugurates 'Bahimat Bazurg' Programme

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated 'Bahimat Bazurg' programme and distributed cards among the elderly women.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister said that a special fund had been set up with an initial amount of Rs.2 billion to assist deserving senior citizens of 65 years and above.

Under the programme, needy senior citizens would be given a monthly stipend to lessen their financial difficulties, he added.

He maintained that the respect and service to elders was a social as well as collective religious obligation. The provincial government had started Punjab Ehsas programme to fulfil the needs of deserving elders and other neglected segments of the society.

Similarly, 'Nai Zindagi' programme was launched for the rehabilitation of affectees of acid-attacks and Bahimat Buzurg was a part of Ehsas Programme, he added. It was a unique social pension initiative under the Punjab Social Protection Authority having no comparison in the past.

The CM also gave away certificates to DC Bahawalnagar and ADCs of Sialkot and Khushab for showing good performance regarding the start of Bahimmat Bazurg programme.

Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Musarat Jamshaid Cheema MPA and the chairman P&D also attended the ceremony.

