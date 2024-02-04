CM Inaugurates Biogas Plant In Gujjar Colony Lahore
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2024 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the biggest biogas plant of Pakistan at Gujjar Colony in Lahore on Sunday.
He launched the compressed biogas plant production by pushing a button. Mohsin Naqvi after unveiling the plaque, put his signatures on the inaugural plaque and wrote down date as well.
Mohsin Naqvi also planted a sapling in the biogas plant complex. Six hundred metres gas can be produced in the biogas plant daily. As much as 1600-kg dung would be used in the biogas plant daily. As much as 16,000-kg organic fertiliser will be produced daily in the biogas plant. The Parks and Horticultural Authority (PHA) and the farmers can use the organic fertiliser being produced from the biogas plant. CM visited various sections of the Gujjarpura Biogas Plant.
Talking with the media after the inauguration of the biggest biogas plant of Pakistan, he stated that the Gujjar Colony biogas plant project was highly important.
The dung which is seen on the roads will be eliminated with the completion of this biogas plant and an organic fertiliser will be produced from this dung. The organic fertiliser being produced from this biogas plant will also be sold to the general public and PHA will acquire a significant revenue as well. The extension project of this biogas plant should be launched and the whole area will be greatly benefited including the Gujjar Colony with the establishment of this biogas plant.
CM prayed that may Allah Almighty reward the whole team who made this impossible project possible.The whole team deserves due commendation for working with a great amount of hardwork and dedication on this project.
Provincial Minister Bilal Afzal, Secretary Energy, Secretary Information, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO, Deputy Commissioner and other officials were present.
