CM Inaugurates Bone Marrow Transplant Unit At PKLI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2022 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday inaugurated Bone Marrow Transplant Unit at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute (PKLI).

He also visited the PKLI Bone Marrow Transplant Unit and appreciated the efforts of Health Department for treating the bone marrow transplant patients. He expressed his satisfaction over the provision of latest facilities for the treatment in the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit.

Later, talking to the media, he said the Punjab government was taking all out measures for rehabilitation of the flood victims and funds amounting Rs 2.5 billion had been spent, adding that all medicines in the emergency wards of Punjab had been made free.

He said that expenses of bone marrow transplant was around Rs. 2.5 million which would be done free of cost now by the government to deserving patients.

The Bone Marrow Transplant Unit would initially have 17 beds, he said, adding, 375 kidney operations and 300 liver transplant operations had been done at the PKLI.

He informed that approximately 250 liver transplant patients were being given free treatment while more than 70,000 patients had also been given the facility of dialysis at PKLI. The expenses of the deserving patients for getting the facility of free treatment were being paid by the Punjab government.

To a question, he said that the salaries of doctors performing duties at the emergency wards were being increased.

Provincial Minister SHC&ME Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Secretary SHC&ME, CEO IDAP, CEO PKLI and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

