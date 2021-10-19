CM inaugurates calligraphic exhibition at PILAC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the Islamic calligraphic exhibition at Punjab Institute of Language, Arts and Culture (PILAC) on Thursday.

As many as 100 pieces of Islamic artwork were put on display and the exhibition will continue till 30 Rabi-ul-Awal.

The CM took a keen interest in the exhibition. He also inaugurated a 'Mural Painting' by renowned artist islam Kamal.

The CM visited various departments of Punjab Institute of Language, Arts and Culture and witnessed the working mechanism of its Radio Channel FM 95.