CM inaugurates Cavalry underpass

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated Lahore’s Cavalry Ground Underpass on Sunday, which has been completed in a record time of two-and-a-half months, instead of six months.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he congratulated the people of Lahore on completion of the underpass. He felicitates people of Lahore, especially the residents of Gulberg and Defence on the completion of the Cavalry underpass.

He said that people should confine themselves within their houses on holidays for reduction in smog. They should not come out of their houses unnecessarily. "If we take care of our environment, then positive changes will come into effect," he added. The level of smog has reduced due to lessening of traffic during previous three days, he added.

"We had to close the main road due to construction work and that's why Cavalry underpass was a difficult project," he said and added that with the opening of Ghora Chowk flyover on Dec 7, the route would become signal- free from the Centre Point up to Defence Mor.

About two lakh vehicles would pass through the road daily after opening of Cavalry underpass. People had to stop at three signals earlier, he added. "We are focusing more on the three important projects namely Lahore, Rawalpindi Ring Roads and the Bund Road project and striving for an early completion of these projects," he added.

DG LDA, his team and the contractor completed the Cavalry underpass by working day and night, he said.

The CM commended DG LDA and his entire team on the early completion of the underpass.

Provincial ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Ibrahim Hassan Murad, Mansoor Qadir, Chief Secretary, Secretary Information, Secretary Housing, Commissioner Lahore, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and other officials were present.