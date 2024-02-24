Open Menu

CM Inaugurates CBD Route 47, Resolving Lahore's Traffic Issues

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2024 | 07:30 PM

CM inaugurates CBD Route 47, resolving Lahore's traffic issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the Central business District (CBD) Route 47 here on Saturday.

Addressing the ceremony, the CM stated that CBD has proved its worth by all means like an asset for undertaking progress of the Punjab, adding that the CBD Route 47 would be linked from the Main Boulevard Gulberg up to the Walton Road. The CBD Route would provide assistance in resolving traffic problems in Lahore on a permanent basis, he mentioned.

Hopefully, CBD Punjab would also accomplish its remaining ongoing projects before the stipulated timeline. CBD Punjab holds a pivotal role in the progress of the Punjab province, he said. CBD Route 47 would link with the Main Boulevard Gulberg, CBD Punjab Quaid District would link with the Walton Road and CBD Punjab would link with the Bab District, he explained. A big traffic problem of the Lahore city would be resolved through the CBD Route 47 and traffic flow would improve as well.

The CM said the CBD Route 47 is a dual road project which comprises six lanes and is 4.

2 km long, adding that CBD has accomplished its projects with a swift speed, hard work and would complete other ongoing projects in Lahore soon. Secretary Housing and Chief Executive Officer CBD Imran Amin worked with a great amount of diligence and got the projects completed within the stipulated time frame on which both of them deserve due congratulation. CBD launched a low- cost housing scheme for the journalists as well whose balloting process has been undertaken. Likewise, the government officers housing scheme would also be completed soon and these beneficial steps would create ease among the lives of the people.

It was informed during the briefing that the project has cost rupees one billion and it has been completed in 60 days. CEO CBD Imran Amin gave a briefing about the project.

Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Commissioner Lahore, CEO CBD Imran Amin, COO Brigadier (Retd) Mansoor Janjua and other senior officials were also present in the inaugural ceremony.

