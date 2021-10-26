UrduPoint.com

CM Inaugurates Development Projects In Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated various development projects costing Rs 8 billion here on Tuesday.

Soon after his arrival, the CM drove to Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) where he inaugurated the building which was completed at an estimated cost of Rs 210 million.

Later, he inaugurated up-gradation of Rural Health Centre Khurarianwala and the project would be completed at a cost of Rs 200 million.

The CM Punjab also laid a foundation stone of cricket Stadium Tandlianwala to be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 75 million.

Sardar Usman Buzdar also inaugurated repair and rehabilitation of 11 main city roads which would be completed at a cost of Rs 3.11 billion and 15 dispensaries for which Rs 110 million would be spent.

He also inaugurated repair and maintenance of Model Bazaar Jhang Road which would be completed at a cost of Rs 180 million.

The CM also launched 19 projects of sewerage and water supply for Faisalabad and 25 projects of education department. Rs 4 billion would be spent on water supply and sewerage schemes while education projects would be completed with a cost of Rs160 million.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also inaugurated repair and construction of 5 roads under Rural Access Programme and the project would be completed at an estimated of Rs 300 million.

State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheeruddin, MNA Raja Riaz Ahmad, MNA Sheikh Khurram Shehzad, MPA Adil Parvaiz Gujjar, MPA Chaudhry Ali Akhtar Khan, Divisional Commissioner ZahidHussain, RPO Imran Mehmood, Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad and CPO Dr Abid Khanwere also present on the occasion.

