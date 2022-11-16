UrduPoint.com

CM Inaugurates Development Projects in Bajaur

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2022 | 01:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Wednesday inaugurated 18 development projects worth billions of rupees that include construction and upgradation of schools and roads network in Bajaur district and to facilitate local population.

During his visit, he laid the foundation stone of construction of 52.5 kms of link roads at six different places.

To provide best education facilities to the youth of the areas and on demand of the local people, Mahmood Khan also inaugurated 12 Primary schools in Bajaur district, besides up-gradation of six primary schools, 17 middle schools and 17 high schools .

Chief Minister while speaking on the occasion said that steps were being taken on emergency basis to provide quality educational opportunities in merged districts.

He also inaugurated the newly constructed hockey turf, football ground and hostel at sports Complex Khar.

Later, he also inaugurated the Mamond Sports Stadium.

He said"KP government top priority is to ensure healthy environment to youth and providing them best sporting facilities."Chief Minister also inaugurated Rescue 1122 building at Bajaur Nawagai.

