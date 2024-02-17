CM inaugurates dispensary in KP House Islamabad

Open Menu

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister, Justice (retd) Arshad Hussain Shah on Saturday inaugurated a dispensary in KP House Islamabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister, Justice (retd) Arshad Hussain Shah on Saturday inaugurated a dispensary in KP House Islamabad.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the caretaker CM said that the dispensary is proof of the provincial government's commitment to provide basic facilities of health to people.

He said that the health department is also endeavouring to improve healthcare delivery for the betterment of people, adding that improvement of the health system was among the priorities of the government,

