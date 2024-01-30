Open Menu

CM Inaugurates Dr. Fatima Jinnah Institute Of Dental Sciences

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2024 | 07:01 PM

CM inaugurates Dr. Fatima Jinnah Institute of Dental Sciences

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi officially inaugurated the Dr. Fatima Jinnah Institute of Dental Sciences in Jubilee Town here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi officially inaugurated the Dr. Fatima Jinnah Institute of Dental Sciences in Jubilee Town here on Tuesday.

After a 17-year delay, the long-pending public project has been swiftly completed and operational within a year.

During the inauguration, the chief minister unveiled a portrait of Dr. Fatima Jinnah in the reception corridor and toured the institute, inspecting the online digital system, radiation control room, waiting area, dental implant facilities, sterilized rooms, and other areas.

Expressing satisfaction with the state-of-the-art treatment facilities, he announced that 435 doctors would be on duty in different shifts, providing services across 120 beds and 90 units. The institute aims to deliver top-tier treatment for dental-related diseases.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the CM recounted the project's history, initially budgeted at Rs 800 million but completed at Rs 4.5 billion. He commended the Department of Communication and Works for working tirelessly to bring the Dental Institute to fruition. CM Naqvi emphasized the collaborative effort of doctors and officials, ensuring the institute's functionality.

Out of the 120 beds, 90 are allocated for OPD patients, while the remainder would cater to inpatients. Additionally, a hostel has been constructed within the institute. Naqvi declared the Fatima Jinnah Institute of Dental Sciences as the leading institution in Punjab, equipped with the best machinery in Pakistan. He highlighted the substantial improvements compared to previous hospital visits.

Responding to inquiries, Mohsin Naqvi assured the completion of hospital upgrades within the next 5 to 6 days, including the imminent inauguration of Manawan Cancer Hospital and Mayo Hospital. He anticipated the completion of the Imamiya Colony project in the first week of February, ongoing efforts for the Band Road project, and the expected opening of the Band Road project for traffic in 5-6 days. Naqvi reassured that all matters related to the upcoming election are under control, with continuous communication maintained with the Election Commissioner Punjab.

Provincial Minister Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Dr. Javed Akram, Chief Secretary, Secretary Health, Secretary Communication and Works, Secretary Information, Commissioner Lahore Division, CCPO, and related officials were present at the inauguration ceremony.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Lahore Chief Minister Education Punjab Fatima Jinnah Road Traffic February Cancer All Best Billion Million

Recent Stories

HESCO lineman electrocuted during working

HESCO lineman electrocuted during working

14 seconds ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaug ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inauguraates 6 development projects ..

16 seconds ago
 Minister stresses long-term policy for mine worker ..

Minister stresses long-term policy for mine workers’ welfare

22 seconds ago
 Desiltation of 16 canals completed in Multan irrig ..

Desiltation of 16 canals completed in Multan irrigation zone; Chief Engineer Irr ..

17 seconds ago
 PITB module 4 launched for 130,000 primary teacher

PITB module 4 launched for 130,000 primary teacher

19 seconds ago
 EU says Mercosur deal 'not quite there' but talks ..

EU says Mercosur deal 'not quite there' but talks continue

33 minutes ago
Ukraine says three killed in attacks, shelling

Ukraine says three killed in attacks, shelling

34 minutes ago
 IMF lifts global growth forecast citing unexpected ..

IMF lifts global growth forecast citing unexpected 'resilience'

34 minutes ago
 LESCO's power supply suspension schedule for tomor ..

LESCO's power supply suspension schedule for tomorrow

35 minutes ago
 FPCCI, RUDA to hold 'Investment Re-imagined' sessi ..

FPCCI, RUDA to hold 'Investment Re-imagined' session on Feb 1

35 minutes ago
 Six development schemes approved

Six development schemes approved

35 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif criticizes PTI in Haroonabad election ..

Nawaz Sharif criticizes PTI in Haroonabad election rally

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan