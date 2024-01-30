CM inaugurates Dr. Fatima Jinnah Institute of Dental Sciences

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi officially inaugurated the Dr. Fatima Jinnah Institute of Dental Sciences in Jubilee Town here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi officially inaugurated the Dr. Fatima Jinnah Institute of Dental Sciences in Jubilee Town here on Tuesday.

After a 17-year delay, the long-pending public project has been swiftly completed and operational within a year.

During the inauguration, the chief minister unveiled a portrait of Dr. Fatima Jinnah in the reception corridor and toured the institute, inspecting the online digital system, radiation control room, waiting area, dental implant facilities, sterilized rooms, and other areas.

Expressing satisfaction with the state-of-the-art treatment facilities, he announced that 435 doctors would be on duty in different shifts, providing services across 120 beds and 90 units. The institute aims to deliver top-tier treatment for dental-related diseases.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the CM recounted the project's history, initially budgeted at Rs 800 million but completed at Rs 4.5 billion. He commended the Department of Communication and Works for working tirelessly to bring the Dental Institute to fruition. CM Naqvi emphasized the collaborative effort of doctors and officials, ensuring the institute's functionality.

Out of the 120 beds, 90 are allocated for OPD patients, while the remainder would cater to inpatients. Additionally, a hostel has been constructed within the institute. Naqvi declared the Fatima Jinnah Institute of Dental Sciences as the leading institution in Punjab, equipped with the best machinery in Pakistan. He highlighted the substantial improvements compared to previous hospital visits.

Responding to inquiries, Mohsin Naqvi assured the completion of hospital upgrades within the next 5 to 6 days, including the imminent inauguration of Manawan Cancer Hospital and Mayo Hospital. He anticipated the completion of the Imamiya Colony project in the first week of February, ongoing efforts for the Band Road project, and the expected opening of the Band Road project for traffic in 5-6 days. Naqvi reassured that all matters related to the upcoming election are under control, with continuous communication maintained with the Election Commissioner Punjab.

Provincial Minister Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Dr. Javed Akram, Chief Secretary, Secretary Health, Secretary Communication and Works, Secretary Information, Commissioner Lahore Division, CCPO, and related officials were present at the inauguration ceremony.