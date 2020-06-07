UrduPoint.com
CM Inaugurates E-system For Traffic Fines Payment, Time Scheduling For Licenses

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

CM inaugurates e-system for traffic fines payment, time scheduling for licenses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday inaugurated e-system for traffic fines payment and time scheduling system for driving licenses.

The CM was briefed about traffic fines payment system and time schedule system for driving licences.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Usman Buzdar said that now the people would pay traffic fines online easily at home whereas through online time schedule system, people would be able to get appointment for license at 18 driving centers in the city. Due to COVID-19, people were facing difficulties in getting driving licenses, he mentioned.

Usman Buzdar congratulated the Lahore Police and Punjab Information Technology board for launching online time schedule and fine payment system. Use of technology was creating ease in government affairs, he said, adding that the government would continue taking steps to facilitate the masses. He announced to expand fine payment and time schedule e-system to other cities of the province as well.

One link ATM machines, mobile application and internet banking could be used to pay traffic fines by the citizens, he said and added that measures for social distance could be ensured through this system. He said the Punjab government's revenue would increase through it besides bringing more transparency in revenue collection and automatically compiling a record of those who repeatedly broke traffic laws.

The Chief Minister said the system would not only get rid of the hassle of long queues and waiting, but also improve service delivery. He said the Punjab government would use information technology to facilitate the public and improve service delivery.

Inspector General of Police, Additional IG Traffic, CCPO Lahore, Punjab Information Technology Board Chairman, Secretary, CTO Lahore and concerned officials attended the opening ceremony.

