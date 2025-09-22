Open Menu

CM Inaugurates Electric Bus Service In Sahiwal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2025 | 08:20 PM

CM inaugurates electric bus service in Sahiwal

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday inaugurated the first modern and eco-friendly electric bus service in Sahiwal by traveling on the bus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday inaugurated the first modern and eco-friendly electric bus service in Sahiwal by traveling on the bus.

Thousands of people gathered along the roads, showered flower petals, and raised slogans in praise of the Chief Minister as the electric bus moved through the city, said a handout issued here.

Briefing the Chief Minister, Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan said 16 electric buses would operate in the first phase on four routes, including Arifwala Bypass to Sarwar Chowk, Noor Shah to KFC Bypass, Farid Town to Yousafwala, and General Bus Stand to Kamir. He added that the service would facilitate over 25,000 passengers daily, with fares fixed at Rs.20 per stop.

The buses are equipped with Wi-Fi, mobile charging ports, CCTV cameras, and a separate compartment for women, while a dedicated charging station has also been established in Sahiwal.

Recent Stories

Hanif Abbasi credits PM Shahbaz Sharif for Pak-Sau ..

Hanif Abbasi credits PM Shahbaz Sharif for Pak-Saudi strategic agreement

26 seconds ago
 CM inaugurates electric bus service in Sahiwal

CM inaugurates electric bus service in Sahiwal

28 seconds ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expresse ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expresses grief over death of PDMA off ..

29 seconds ago
 Governor Kundi highlights role of sports in journa ..

Governor Kundi highlights role of sports in journalism

30 seconds ago
 MPA distributes relief goods among flood victims

MPA distributes relief goods among flood victims

32 seconds ago
 240 criminal cases solved through PFSA-prisons dat ..

240 criminal cases solved through PFSA-prisons data integration: Home Secy

5 minutes ago
Hazrat Serani Urs from 23rd

Hazrat Serani Urs from 23rd

5 minutes ago
 11.6m flour bags supplied in 21 days on CM’s ord ..

11.6m flour bags supplied in 21 days on CM’s orders

5 minutes ago
 LHC dismisses petition challenging powers of Healt ..

LHC dismisses petition challenging powers of Healthcare Commission

5 minutes ago
 Tajikistan among the world’s top safest countrie ..

Tajikistan among the world’s top safest countries: Survey

5 minutes ago
 FBR, LUMS sign agreement on postgraduate diploma p ..

FBR, LUMS sign agreement on postgraduate diploma programme for officers

6 minutes ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) holds s ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) holds seminar

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan