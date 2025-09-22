CM Inaugurates Electric Bus Service In Sahiwal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2025 | 08:20 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday inaugurated the first modern and eco-friendly electric bus service in Sahiwal by traveling on the bus
Thousands of people gathered along the roads, showered flower petals, and raised slogans in praise of the Chief Minister as the electric bus moved through the city, said a handout issued here.
Briefing the Chief Minister, Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan said 16 electric buses would operate in the first phase on four routes, including Arifwala Bypass to Sarwar Chowk, Noor Shah to KFC Bypass, Farid Town to Yousafwala, and General Bus Stand to Kamir. He added that the service would facilitate over 25,000 passengers daily, with fares fixed at Rs.20 per stop.
The buses are equipped with Wi-Fi, mobile charging ports, CCTV cameras, and a separate compartment for women, while a dedicated charging station has also been established in Sahiwal.
